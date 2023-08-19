LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Women’s expo with a cause is underway at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry this weekend.

The expo features 170 booths from a variety of vendors, cooking demos, food, wine tasting, free swag and live entertainment.

One vendor, Elizabeth Seyfer of Tastefully Simple said that one of her favorite parts of the event is giving out samples.

“We’ll have new samples for tomorrow, so I brought lots of samples, I always go overboard, I love samples,” Seyfer said.

The expo continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among the onstage events tomorrow there will be a mother-daughter lookalike competition.