Central Arkansas Women’s Expo With a Cause returns August 14-15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The FOX16 and KARK Central Arkansas Women’s Expo With a Cause will return to Little Rock on Aug. 14-15.

The expo will be at the Hall of Industry, where there will be over 150 exhibits and prizes along with the opportunity to enjoy food from local restaurants.

The expo starts on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the first 200 attendees will receive free goodie bags from Drug Emporium, according to event organizers.

The Baptist-Health mobile unit will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and according to event organizers, people who receive the vaccine can get a free ticket to the expo.

For more information on the Women’s Expo and ticket availability, visit the event’s website at WomensLivingExpo.com