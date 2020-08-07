Central Arkansas Women’s Expo With a Cause set for August 15-16

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Happening next weekend, FOX16 along with our sister station, KARK, are hosting the Central Arkansas Women’s Expo With a Cause, supporting Women & Children First.

There will be more than a dozen of our on-air talents there, over 100 booths and prizes along with DIY classes and so much more, including rising Country singer Cory Lee.

Free admission is available for first responders.

Masks are required for anyone over the age of 10. Social distancing will be encouraged and the flow of foot traffic will be moderated.

For more information, visit womenslivingexpo.com.