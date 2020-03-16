Central Baptist College COVID-19 update

CONWAY, Ark. – Central Baptist College students will complete the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester’s instruction of all academic programs through online modality upon return from Spring Break on March 30th. At this time, this is not a campus shutdown. The campus will remain closed as scheduled for the Spring Break holiday from the close of business hours on Friday, March 20 through Monday, March 30 when the campus will reopen for normal business hours.

“Based on the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the number of people in gatherings to less than 10 people, the Central Baptist College Executive Leadership Team made the difficult decision to suspend face-to-face course instruction and all campus-wide activities for the remainder of the semester, including weekly chapel services,” said Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow. “We did our best to make this decision in a timely fashion to give students as much time as possible to make plans in advance of spring break.”

On March 30, campus services will open with normal business hours of 8:00am until 5:00pm and be accessible to students. Faculty and staff will maintain office hours to accommodate student learning and business needs. Library Services will remain available for student research during normal business hours. A resource web page to help students with the transition to online course delivery is available at library.cbc.edu/remotelearning.

When the campus reopens on March 30, on campus housing and dining services will be available for students. On campus housing is scheduled to reopen at 3:00pm on Sunday, March 29. A meeting will be held this evening for all students who live in on campus housing to share information and answer questions. Students who have additional questions related to on campus housing should contact Chris Mitchell, Dean of Students and Director of Housing, at cmitchell@cbc.edu.

Employees and students are encouraged to continue to practice the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). These guidelines can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Daily updates about COVID-19 in Arkansas can be found on the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

Central Baptist College encourages students and employees traveling out of state during spring break to access information from that state’s Health Department to educate themselves about the area(s) to which they are traveling. Guidelines concerning returning to campus will be disseminated to all students and employees in the coming days.

Central Baptist College will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak. We will communicate updates to employees and students through their college-issued “cbc.edu” email accounts.