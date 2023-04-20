LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central High School is on lockdown Thursday morning after a nearby shooting.

According to Little Rock police, someone was shot in the 1400 block of Jones Street just after 10:45 a.m. The shooting location is across the street from the high school’s football stadium.

School officials said that the incident was not associated with Central, but the lockdown was taken as a precaution while authorities investigate.

Students and staff are safe, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.