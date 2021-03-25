Century-old Hot Springs theatre under new management

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Hot Springs man is breathing new life into an almost century-old theatre.

Central Theatre was built in the 1930s when Clark Gable and Gary Cooper were kings of the silver screen, but it’s been decades since the names of stars have been shining on the marquee.

Driving through downtown Hot Springs it’s hard not to notice the neon lights acting as a preview for what’s to come.

“It’s a big project,” Owner Chris Rix said.

Rix bought Central Theatre in December.

“This is a 1937 art deco style theatre that had just about been lost over the years,” Rix said.

His vision is to bring that classic cinema feel to the 21st century.

“Remodeling is what’s happened in the past that I’m undoing. I’m restoring. It’s a historic building in a historic area and it should be historic,” Rix said.

That starts with taking down what doesn’t belong and seeking out pieces that match what remains.

“I’m on the hunt for the correct theatre seating,” Rix said.

Once the restoration is complete, the floor will seat more than 450 people. Rix plans to not just show movies on the screen but bring in live performances.

“Take all of the talent in Hot Springs and say ‘okay guys we have an outlet, let’s go. It’s time to perform,'” Rix said.

While there’s still lots of work to be done, Rix can’t wait for the day the seats are full as people take a trip back to the golden age of entertainment.

“Make memories with their family, with their friends and that’s what I’m wanting to do,” Rix said.

The theatre will be open in the next couple of weeks for limited screenings.