LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Changes are coming to the state’s water assistance program, now allowing some customers to get up to a year of service free.

The changes were announced by Central Arkansas Water on Thursday and are part of the company’s Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program.

Eligible customers can receive up to $2,000 in credit toward future water and wastewater bills, basically a free year.

Pulaski County leaders said this is more than just easing the strain on wallets, it’s a humanitarian issue.

“This overall $10 billion expansion of the Water Assistance Program will help ease that burden and ensure that eligible residents will not have to choose between nutrition and essential access to clean water or the sewer system,” Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said.

Residents must go through a screening process on Central Arkansas Water’s website to see if they’re eligible.

Interested participants are encouraged to act now, as there’s only a set amount of funding available.