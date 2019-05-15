Charity golf tournament in Maumelle to benefit colon cancer patients, caregivers

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer is always looking for new ways to support cancer survivors and caregivers.

They are hosting a charity golf tournament. It’s called the Warrior Tournament.

It’s Monday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club. You can still get a 4 person team for $500 or if you don’t play golf you can be a hole sponsor for $100.

All the money raised will support the 20th Century Club Lodge. We’re paying for housing for out of town survivors who need a place to stay while going through treatment.

To sign up go to yogawarriors.org.