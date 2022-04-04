LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Central High School Chess Club had all the right moves this weekend as they won the 2022 chess state championship.

There were 25 schools from across the state competing in the tournament.

In a post to social media, principal Nancy Lucker Rousseau thanked LRCH math teacher John Madlock for his support and leadership of the chess team.

“His leadership has brought chess back to Central and then to lead the state,” Rousseau said. “We are SO proud of our students and him!”