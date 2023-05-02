HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Chel-C Bailey is a woman of many talents.

She began her athletic career as a wrestler and soon after switched to MMA fighting. From 2016 to 2018, Chel-C “Battle Born” Bailey competed on a world stage, while also appearing on the show “The Ultimate Fighter 23”.

In 2018, Chel-C decided to switch her career to a sport she has always admired, horse racing. After years of hard work, she won her first stakes race.

“To be able to have my first stakes win at Oaklawn park is massive for me,” Bailey said. “It’s a lot of emotions because it was a huge accomplishment for me, and I felt all my hard work paying off.”

Bailey hopes that on the track she can serve as a positive example and a motivator for young female athletes to try something new.

“It’s okay to think outside of the box and pursue something that’s different,” she said. “Give it a shot because you never know you might be good at it.”

The world has seen a lot of Chel-C Bailey and, who knows, there may be more to come.