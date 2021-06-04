Chick-fil-A eyeing possible downtown Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Chick-fil-A is working to set up shop in downtown Little Rock.

According to the proposal submitted to Little Rock Planning and Development , the restaurant will be built at the southeast corner of Broadway and West 7th Street at the site of a now vacant former McDonalds restaurant.

If conditions set by the city are met, the restaurant will be built with a two-lane drive-thru and a pick-up window.

No indoor dining is planned, but an outdoor window and dining area will be provided.

The planning also includes adjustments for traffic around the area.