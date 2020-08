SHERWOOD, Ark. — If you’re in the Sherwood area you can now stop by the Chick-fil-a food truck!

It is only one of ten in the entire country and it’s also the only 3-point-0 model, which means it’s fancier.

The truck will be in Sherwood for at least two weeks and will serve from 11-7 daily.

They hope to make their way to smaller towns around the natural state soon.