LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s up to all Arkansans to make sure that children are protected from child abuse and neglect.

That was the message Monday at the Arkansas State Capitol as Arkansans observed “National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month” with a rally.

In Arkansas, 75 out of 1,000 children are victims of some form of abuse.

The goal is to reduce those numbers, with Arkansas of Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam saying we can all play a part in it.

“Prevention can happen in so many ways. volunteer your time, work with families. Educate yourself and others about what abuse and neglect look like,” Putnam said. “Educate yourself on how neglect can be mitigated and doesn’t need to be a reason for removal. Teach children their rights and that they have a right to be safe and speak up when they’re not feeling safe.”

Putnam said to know the signs and report the abuse.

The Rally was sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Division of Children and Family Services.