HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Friday night car crash in Hot Springs left one child dead and a woman in critical condition.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to a single car crash in the 400 block of Airport Road just before midnight.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a woman and her child inside of an overturned car. Officers said that the child was in a car seat.

The woman and the child were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the child was later pronounced dead.

Officials with the HSPD have not released the cause of the crash at this time.