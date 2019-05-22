Child death years after injury leads to murder charge in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – A murder charge has been filed against a local man nearly six years after he was accused of causing injuries to a 3-month-old baby.

The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) says Terrence Washington, 29, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of Murder, 2nd degree.

Police say the child had been injured in Nov. 2013 and died in Dec. 2018 at age 5.

The medical examiner ruled the injuries led to the child’s death.

Washington had been convicted of battery in Dec. 2015, sentenced to 120 months in prison and was then released in Oct. 2018.

The prosecutor determined that double jeopardy does not apply in this case since Washington is charged with murder.