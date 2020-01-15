Child porn charge for former Malvern school counselor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Malvern school counselor who resigned from his job back in August has been charged in a child pornography investigation.

The local FBI office announced on Wednesday that charges have been filed against Jonathan Williams. 39.

Agents with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas have charged Williams with attempted production of child pornography. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Crimes Against Children/Online Predators unit.

The Malvern School District says Williams, who had been a 15-year employee, resigned on Aug. 16, 2019. They shared his official resignation letter as follows:

“To the board of the Malvern School District. It is with great regret I must resign from my position as counselor at Malvern School District effective immediately, due to personal issues that I must address. At this time I ask for privacy and prayers.”

The district shared this response to the arrest of Williams:

“The district has and will continue to cooperate with the FBI’s investigation in this matter. Since the allegations did not involve district students, the involvement of the district has been minimal. The district did not receive any complaints or concerns with Mister Williams during his time with the district. The district will continue to work to cooperate in any criminal investigation. The district’s number one priority is the safety and welfare of its students.”