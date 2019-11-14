Child taken in home break-in, deputies say

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A man was arrested late Wednesday morning by Baxter County Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of Residential Burglary and Interference with Child Custody.

The incident began when deputies were called to a home on Mallard Point Road, east of Mountain Home. The caller said that she was asleep at a friend’s home and awoke to find 19-year-old Josue Rafael Sanchez of Mountain Home, in the home with her one-month old child in his arms.

Sanchez, who is the biological father of the child then left the house with the baby.

Sheriff’s found Sanchez at his mothers home on Overlook Drive in Mountain Home. Sanchez was arrested and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center. The Department of Human Services was contacted, and the child was returned to the mother unharmed.

Sanchez had a bond set to $2,500 cash only.