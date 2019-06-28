Child, woman burned during argument, suspect arrested

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman and child are recovering after they were burned during an argument with a neighbor Friday.

North Little Rock Police say it happened around 3:20 p.m. on the 200 block of S. Laurel.

Officers found a 2-year-old and a woman burned.

Investigators say the argument started over a missing gas can.

Officers say Elmer Cool, 75, threw a “Molotov Cocktail” on a front porch where the woman and child were sitting.

Officers found Cool at a neighboring home.

Cool refused to get out of the home, according to police. Officials say Cool had a can of chemical deterrent spray, but officers were able to arrest him before he could spray them.

Cool is being held in the Pulaski County Jail and faces two First Degree Battery and other charges.

Police say the child is receiving treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The woman was treated at the scene.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.