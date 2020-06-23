China suspends poultry product imports from Tyson Foods in Springdale

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in China suspended poultry product imports from Tyson Foods in Springdale over the weekend.

This comes after employees at the Northwest Arkansas plant tested positive for COVID-19.

China stepped up checking imported food after a new cluster of cases was found to be linked to a food market in Beijing.

The country then began inspecting meat and seafood shipping containers.

Imports of U.S. poultry have surged since China ended an almost five-year ban on the trade last November.

