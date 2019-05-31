Church burglarized during power outage Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Severe weather made for the perfect storm at one Little Rock church Wednesday night.

Curtis Lockheart is the keeper of the keys at Hunter United Methodist Church.

He keeps things clean and secure.

But mixed between Christmas trees and holiday ornaments is what's left of more than 25-hundred dollars worth of new TV's stolen Wednesday night.

"It's crazy, if a person don't respect the Lord's house he don't respect nothing," Lockheart said.

Using a log set aside for cookouts with the congregation, someone broke through the back window.

"They picked the right time because all the power was out," Lockheart said.

The cameras and security system went out with the power. It wasn't until electricity was restored that the alarm went off.

Whoever committed the crime also got away with the church safe -- but Lockheart says they'll be disappointed.

"There's nothing in there but dust."

Since the church would have been dark and some items behind locked doors he thinks who did this has been here before.

"The devil is busy 365 days a year," Lockheart said.

Though they'll have to find a new way to display lyrics in the sanctuary this Sunday, it won't stop him from singing His praises.

"The good Lord will take care of it. I don't even need to worry about it."

If you know anything about this crime or saw something suspicious Wednesday night on Romine Rd., call LRPD.