Church holds victory celebration for community and flood victims

TOAD SUCK, Ark.-A church in Toad Suck coming together for a celebration with friends, family and people in the community.

It’s a annual event for Bethel A.M.E Church, but this year was different after devastating flooding in the area.

Pastor Mike Scroggins and members of the church call it a victory celebration.

Playing a game of kickball outside the Rosenwald Community Center in Toad Suck.

“We come here to celebrate and have a good time,” Pastor Scroggins said.

“This is a historic place for African Americans who was not allowed to go to school in segregated areas,” Pastor Scroggins said.

Just a few months ago the Toad Suck area saw historic flooding.

“I can honestly say that we were not aniticipating it as bad as it was,” Pastor Scroggins said.

It left behind a big mess along with several homes and bussinesses now in the process of cleaning and rennovating.

Doris Delph said she lost all of her furniture and hasn’t been in her home in 2 months.

“There was a like a foot of water in my home and it was major damage,” Delph said.

She said it’s days like this that help she and many others affected by the flooding make it through these tough times.

“My church has helped me a lot first of all spiritually I can always count on them,” Delph said.

“This just one of those things to uplift and show people that we have the victory through Christ Jesus,” Delph said.

The church says proceeds from Saturday’s kickball tournaments, a local food truck and musical will go to flood victims.

The musical starts at 2pm on Sunday.