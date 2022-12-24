LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many churches around central Arkansas held Christmas eve services Saturday.

At Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock, the annual petting zoo which is normally a part of the family service had to be canceled due to the temperatures, but some animals still were a part of the festivities on stage.

Michael McMurray, director of communications for Pulaski Heights UMC said that event includes everything including a donkey.

“We’ve put on, essentially, a giant Christmas pageant, with parts for all of the children, from angels to shepherds to Mary and Joseph, we even have a live donkey”

In all Pulaski Heights UMC held six services Christmas Eve.