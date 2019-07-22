Cigarettes, beer stolen in separate Little Rock store robberies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two local stores have lost merchandise after separate late-night robberies.

In the most recent case, a suspect took 54 packs of cigarettes from the Big Red/Valero on 12th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The police report states that the suspect told the clerk “Man I’m not gonna touch the register but if you touch me I’m gonna leave you dead in this store” before he grabbed the cigarette rack and took the packs.

Officers dusted the rack for fingerprints.

Two nights before at the CVS on S. Univerity, the store reported a man took two boxes of beer valued at $50.

The police report states that when the clerk tried to help the man carry the merchandise to the register the suspect pushed him out of the way and left the store with the beer.