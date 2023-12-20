LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans looking to save some money on gas and something to eat may want to check out Circle K this Wednesday.

Circle K announced Wednesday morning that it was running a single-day pop-up in Little Rock. During the pop-up, fuel will be discounted 30 cents a gallon from 4 to 7 p.m. and hot food is 50% off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at company-operated and select franchise-operated stores.

Not all locations are participating, officials said, adding that prices at the pump will reflect the discounted fuel price.

The single-day promotion runs across the chain’s Gulf Coast locations, including Arkansas, along with Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Mobile/Pensacola, Jackson, Birmingham and Montgomery areas.

Find the nearest Circle K at the CircleK.com/Store-Locator webpage.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.