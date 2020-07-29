Questions raised over mayors request for internal review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An announcement from Little Rock Police have some city board members questioning the mayor’s request for an internal review of the department funded by taxpayers.

You may remember back in June, Mayor Frank Schoot Jr. announced that he appointed 9 people to the review board following lawsuits against the LRPD, but then went on to say he wanted an outside firm to do the investigation.

Now with the department in the final stage of a rare accreditation that involves a thorough review. Now the city board members are wondering if the mayor’s review is really necessary.

It’s taken over two decades.

“It is quite an arduous process to make sure you are in compliance,” said Lt. Casey Clark.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Little Rock Police Department said they are in the final stages of receiving the CALEA TRI ARC accreditation.

“We are finally coming full circle to finish the process out and hopefully become the 24th law enforcement agency to be nationally and internationally accredited,” said Lt. Casey Clark.

To get this, Law Enforcement representatives from all over the world are tasked with looking through every facet of Little Rock Police from how they handle traffic stops to use of force to polices to public interaction.

Despite yearly compliance reviews to reach this level in the accreditation process, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is still pushing forward requesting bids from outside firms to do an internal review of the department’s policies and practices, but some city board members say another review would be a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“I think really what’s happening is the mayor is trying to take the focus off of the police Chief, which that is the issue and the police Chiefs actions while he has been in office and hired by the mayor,” said Lance Hines a city director for Ward 5.

Hines says the CALEA’s assessment should qualify as the internal review and in this Facebook post, the Fraternal Order of Police agrees that the company responsible for this accreditation CALEA is fully qualified to perform a thorough, objective review of the department, but some board members agree with the mayor and believe a review needs to be done on the local level.

We did reach out to the mayor who said this review needs to be done and by the police of Little Rock.