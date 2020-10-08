City of Colleges Half Marathon goes virtual for 2020

CONWAY, Ark.- Officials with the City of Colleges Half Marathon (COCHM) announced Thursday the event is going virtual for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual event dates are October 17- December 14.

Race director Bruce Dunn said the COCHM team is working to deliver an exciting new experience for participants with new digital tools and a swag bag that is second to none.

“Suspending the live event was not the route we hoped for in the inaugural year, but we need to plan around the unknown and keep the health and safety of our runners and the community top of mind,” said Dunn, who also is founder and president of All Sports Productions, the sports management agency for the run. “The City of Colleges Half Marathon will offer a very unique opportunity in the running world, giving participants the ability to run through three college campuses—Hendrix College, the University of Central Arkansas and Central Baptist College. This would be best accomplished with a live, in-person event, and we want to live up to that expectation in every way possible, so we hope runners will plan to join us in 2021. For 2020, we may not all get to run together on the same day, but we can all run together virtually.”

“Conway Regional Health System is excited to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s virtual City of Colleges Half Marathon run,” said Matt Troup, CEO of Conway Regional. “As the community’s health system for the past 100 years, Conway Regional continues to serve as a resource for the community’s health and wellness. We look forward to supporting community events, such as this half marathon, that are providing safe opportunities for participants to be physically active.”

For more information about the virtual tour, click here.

Officials say runners can also use RaceJoy to participate in the run.

According to the news release, runners can choose to participate with others on the day of the run, or they can go through the virtual course on a day and time of their choice.

Participants can register until November 15.

According to officials, runners will receive a swag package that includes a buff, beach towel, gear bag, fully sublimated technical fabric shirt, hoodie, finisher’s medal and other items.

