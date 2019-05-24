City of Conway employees prepare sandbags ahead of potential flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CONWAY, Ark. - City of Conway employees are filling up sandbags Friday to help the public ahead of potential flooding.

The Information Technology Department stepped away from their keyboards to help Conway's Transportation Department prepare sandbags for predicted flooding along the Arkansas River.