City of Conway employees prepare sandbags ahead of potential flooding

Posted: May 24, 2019 12:59 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 12:59 PM CDT

CONWAY, Ark. - City of Conway employees are filling up sandbags Friday to help the public ahead of potential flooding. 

The Information Technology Department stepped away from their keyboards to help Conway's Transportation Department prepare sandbags for predicted flooding along the Arkansas River.

