City of Conway employees prepare sandbags ahead of potential flooding
CONWAY, Ark. - City of Conway employees are filling up sandbags Friday to help the public ahead of potential flooding.
The Information Technology Department stepped away from their keyboards to help Conway's Transportation Department prepare sandbags for predicted flooding along the Arkansas River.
Our information technology department stepped away from their keyboards to help our transportation department prepare sandbags for predicted flooding along the Arkansas River. @NWSLittleRock @usacelittlerock #ARwx pic.twitter.com/VKB3GDOYsP— City of Conway, Arkansas (@CityofConway) May 24, 2019
