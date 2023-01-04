EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – The city of Eudora in Arkansas is no longer under a mandatory curfew.

The curfew was put into effect December 27th due to the increase in shootings over the past few weeks.

That civil emergency curfew ended at 6 a.m. the morning of January 3rd after it was put in place for the safety and concerns of the citizens of Eudora.

Several shootings were reported on Christmas Eve alone.

According to the city, the mandatory curfew helped stabilize the violence in the community.

On a recent statement, the city of Eudora said:

“The safety of all citizens will always be on the forefront and the main concern of our citizens.”

The city also said a few arrests were made throughout the week, but not related to the murders.

The city said more details regarding to the civil emergency curfew will be reported in the following weeks.