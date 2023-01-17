HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The city of Hot Springs is searching for a new police chief. Chief Chris Chapmond will resign at the end of this month after less than three years on the job.

Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough said the first step is naming an interim chief this week and then the search will begin immediately after.

Under Chapmond, Burrough said the city has made great strides in crime reduction and community policing and wants to continue that. He’s also looking for a good leader and someone the officers know they can trust.

“It’s important that the department realizes that this person has the leadership abilities to be able to continue the momentum forward,” Burrough said. “You know I think we’ll have a good internal candidate as well as outside candidates.”

Chief Chapmond is leaving the department to take an undisclosed job. It should be announced soon.

Burrough said he hopes to have someone hired in about six to eight weeks.