LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – LITFest, the music and event festival planned for spots throughout Little Rock this weekend, was officially canceled Tuesday.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued a statement just before 3:30 p.m. calling the event off but saying that he hopes to see it “move forward in the future.”

“My vision for LITFest was to celebrate the best of Little Rock through a diverse and inclusive festival featuring music, the arts, food and informative panels – to unite the City with this unique event while supporting local, economic and cultural development of our City,” the statement read. “While LITFest is now canceled for this weekend, it is my desire to see it move forward in the future.”

The announcement came after questions about the city’s arrangement with the contracted event organizer, Think Rubix. The city terminated its contract with Think Rubix on Monday in a letter signed by City Manager Bruce T. Moore, citing contract violations.

A statement from Think Rubix released earlier Tuesday afternoon on behalf of managing principal Tristan Wilkerson stated the organization did not have the authority to cancel or postpone the event and that the firm had “received no compensation from the City of Little Rock as part of this contract.”

Little Rock Vice Mayor Lance Hines called for an outside investigation of LITFest Monday night after the city’s Board of Directors meeting, approximately eight hours after Moore’s letter. It was reported at the time that the city did not know if the festival would take place.