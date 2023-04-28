LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock’s computer network is back online Friday morning following a temporary outage.

Officials with the city said Wednesday that the network was taken down due to what they called a “security concern.” The purpose of the outage was to protect the security and integrity of the City’s systems and data, officials said.

During the time of the outage, officials said that all city email and network applications were down.

This incident comes after Arkansas lawmakers passed three acts that would require public entities in the state to create a cyber security policy and a trust fund for insurance in cyber security issues.

City officials have not released any additional details on the outage at this time.