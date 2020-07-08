City of Little Rock expands entertainment district to SoMa neighborhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Effective immediately, the City of Little Rock board of directors has approved the expansion of the existing River Market Entertainment District and the creation of a temporary district in the South Main (SoMa) neighborhood.

The River Market Entertainment District is now open daily from 8 a.m. to Midnight, and the boundaries have been expanded one block south of President Clinton Avenue from Rock Street to River Market Avenue.

“The River Market Entertainment District launched in 2019, and added an important entertainment component to one of our most popular downtown areas” said Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) President & CEO Gretchen Hall. “This new law creates consistent operating hours making it easier for our District restaurants, bars, and shops to promote. Additionally, it allows guests to enjoy an adult beverage in expanded outdoor areas within the district. Today more than ever, we continue to look for added ways to promote and support our hospitality industry partners as we navigate these unpredictable waters,” she added.

South of I-630 in the SoMa area a temporary, eight-week district has been established between the 12th and 17th blocks of Main Street. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

“We were happy to work with the restaurant owners in SoMa to help create this temporary entertainment district as a way to increase the viability of the SoMa outdoor dining room,” said Gabe Holmstrom, executive director for the Downtown Little Rock Partnership. “As we are all aware these are unprecedented times, and we appreciate the city’s board of directors’ flexibility to assist us as we help support our local businesses,” he added.

Both entertainment districts are spaces in which guests aged 21 and older can carry alcoholic beverages in approved cups throughout all public spaces and participating commercial properties in the approved areas.

Patrons looking to take alcohol outside of the point of purchase and into public spaces within the districts will be required to wear a wristband given to them when they receive their cup. In addition to wristbands, all drinks taken outside of a bar or restaurant must be in official entertainment district cups. Both cups and wristbands will be available at all participating bars and restaurants within the districts.

Due to state regulations, alcoholic beverages may not be taken from one bar or restaurant into another. However, you may bring your empty district cup from one establishment to another. Additionally, visitors to the districts cannot bring any outside alcohol into the districts, nor can any alcohol purchased within the districts be taken outside its borders