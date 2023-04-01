LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saturday morning, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Little Rock mayor Frank Scott Jr. surveyed some of the hardest hit areas of Little Rock after Friday evening storms rocked the city leaving thousands without power.

City officials said that more than 50 people were injured after an EF-3 tornado with winds as fast as 165 mph left considerable damage.

Officials also said that about 2,648 structures were impacted by the storm.

“Yesterday, a catastrophic storm tore through our neighborhoods, injuring dozens and damaging thousands of structures. It was a heartbreaking day for our community, but we are exceedingly grateful there is no reported loss of life,” Scott Jr. said.

City officials said that more than 115 city workers have been working in the affected areas to help clear trees and debris from roadways. Officials said that as of Saturday afternoon, all roadways in the city are clear to traffic.

Scott Jr. said that he’s never had more faith and confidence in the city of Little Rock’s resilience as he has after seeing the community’s cleanup efforts.

“Less than 24 hours after the storm, as I walked through ravaged neighborhoods, I heard from courageous, resilient survivors who will recover and rebuild,” Scott Jr. said. “I’ve never had more faith and confidence in the strength of our community than I do today. We are Little Rock strong.”