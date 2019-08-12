City of Little Rock opens cooling centers to escape dangerous heat

LITTLE ROCK – With a heat advisory expected from the National Weather Service, the City of Little Rock will make four of its community centers available for those who need to escape the heat. Each of the cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Parks and Recreation staff will be on hand at each of these facilities to assist citizens and provide them with a place to get out of the heat, water to drink and restroom facilities.

Cooling Centers for citizens who need to escape extreme heat

WHEN:

Monday, Aug. 12 and Tuesday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Dunbar Community Center – 1001 W. 16th

East Little Rock Community Center – 2500 East 6th Street

Southwest Community Center – 6401 Baseline Road

West Central Community Center – 4521 John Barrow Road