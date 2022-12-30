LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Ahead of New Year’s weekend, the use of personal fireworks and celebratory gunfire are prohibited within Little Rock city limits and can be reported to the police.

Little Rock city officials stated in a Friday release that reports of illegal fireworks and gunfire typically increase over New Year’s Eve and the city has created an email address to monitor reports.

All reports emailed to LRPDFireworksViolations@LittleRock.gov will be acknowledged and reviewed by Emergency Communications personnel and assigned to a Little Rock police officer.

According to officials, the account is monitored from noon Saturday, Dec. 31, to noon Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Little Rock officials said suspected gunfire should be reported to 911, as should any injuries or other emergencies, but non-emergency reports can be made to 501-371-4829.