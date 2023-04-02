LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Families in Little Rock impacted by Friday’s tornado will have somewhere to turn to for assistance.

Little Rock city officials announced that a Family Assistance Center will be set up Monday. The center will give residents access to water, food and supplies as well as the ability to ask for tree removal and tarp placement.

Starting Monday, the center’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily located at The City Center on 315 North Shackleford Road.

A representative with the Little Rock School District will be at the center to help families in transition. FEMA representatives will also be present at the center for those seeking federal assistance.

Caseworkers and trauma-informed mental health services will also be provided throughout the center, as well as Municipal ID services to city residents who may need them.

Free lunches and dinners will be offered each day this week.

“This is a significant community partnership that demonstrates the strength and resolve of our city,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said. “We are united in our commitment to serve those who were impacted by this storm as we move forward together to rebuild. I’m humbled by the outpouring of support from not just this community, but from around the world.

The Family Assistance Center is a partnership with Engage Arkansas, Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief, the Salvation Army, Wolfe Street Foundation, Center for Youth and Families, Immanuel Baptist Church, Goodwill Industries and the United Way.

United Way will connect residents to resources through its 24-hour 211 line. Residents can call 211 to report disaster-related issues or request volunteer services.