LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the city of Little Rock said they have taken the municipal computer network offline due to what it calls a “security concern.”

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, all city email and network applications are down due to this move. City telephone services are still operational, as are the city’s 911 call center and 311 service.

The city did not elaborate as to what prompted the concern. Notices of system outages were first posted to city social media platforms Tuesday morning, but those posts did not mention why the systems were down.

City services that might normally be requested online, including building, electrical, plumbing or mechanical permits, can be obtained at the Planning and Development Department located at 723 West Markham Street. Business licenses can be requested at City Hall at 500 West Markham.

City departments can also be reached by telephone at 501-371-4510.

These security measures come just after the passage of three acts by the Arkansas General Assembly addressing cyber security including Act 504, which would require public entities in the state, including cities, to create a cyber security policy.

The two other acts deal with the state creating a trust fund for insurance to in response to cyber security issues.

The statement for the city said teams are working to return to normal network services as soon as possible but gave no timeframe for when that may happen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.