City of Little Rock to hold memorial in honor of late Ward 1 Director Erma Hendrix

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock is holding a memorial Monday to honor the late Ward 1 City Director Erma Hendrix, who died last week.

A memorial display will be set up on the first floor in the City Hall rotunda at 500 W. Markham St., beginning at 1 p.m.

According to Little Rock officials, constituents and residents are invited to sign the book and share their memories of Director Hendrix during the city hall’s normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, Sept. 17.

Hendrix was serving her fourth consecutive term on the board, having been most recently re-elected in 2018. She was first elected to the board in 1993 and had been consecutively re-elected since 2006.