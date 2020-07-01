City of LR teams up with LRPD to create alternate way to report Firework Violations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock along with the Little Rock Police Department have created an alternate way for people to report Firework Violations.

Each year during the Fourth of July, the Little Rock Police Department receives non-emergency 911 calls concerning firework violations within the City of Little Rock.

In 2019, the Communications Division received a total of 2,368 calls on July 4, which compares to 1,220 phone calls on an average day. This represents a 94% increase in phone calls received in Communications.

They say in order to reduce the number of calls; the City of Little Rock has created a temporary e-mail account called FireworksViolation@littlerock.gov that citizens can use to report firework violations.

The e-mail account will be active from 12:00 p.m. on July 2, through 12:00 p.m. July 5. E-mails received through this account will be reviewed by Communications Division personnel and assigned to a Little Rock Police Officer. The Officer will check the area for potential firework violations but will not make direct contact with the reporting party.

People who do want to speak to a police officer concerning a firework violation should contact the Communications Division on their non-emergency line 501-371-4829. Citizens attempting to contact Communications via the non-emergency line should be aware that the anticipated heavy call load and priority given to 911 calls, will significantly increase the answer time.

Any firework violations that involve injury to a person or damage to property should be reported immediately via 911.