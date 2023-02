MAUMELLE, Ark. – The City of Maumelle took time tonight at its city council meeting to honor a fallen corrections officer.

Sergeant Joshua Caudell was killed in 2022 while helping search for a man accused of shooting at Pulaski County deputies and a Maumelle police sergeant.

The mayor of Maumelle presented Sergeant Caudell’s family with a flag during the meeting.

Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri and Division of Correction Director Dexter Payne were also in attendance.