NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock City Council voted tonight to approve a face mask ordinance.

North Little Rock will be following the guidelines of the Arkansas Department of Health regarding the use of wearing face masks to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The mask ordinance will not take effect until it is published in The Leader which is usually Wednesday.

To see the ordnance, go to www.nlr.ar.gov, City Council Agenda July 13, 2020, then O-20-63.