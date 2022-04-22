NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock city officials held a news conference Friday afternoon to announce a new entertainment center.

City leaders said that the $28 million project will be located on 30-acres formerly owned by Wild River Country on Crystal Hill Road.

According to officials with the city, the Malys Entertainment Center will bring multiple outdoor activities including T-Time golf, an electronic driving range, restaurants and more.

Officials with the construction company stated that the city is looking forward to starting the project in just a few months, with building construction beginning in the spring.

The entertainment center is expected to be done by the end of 2022.