NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Residents in North Little Rock may hear a tornado siren Sunday afternoon, though it’s not a cause for alarm.

North Little Rock Police Department officials announced in the City of North Little Rock will be testing tornado sirens at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

Officials say that the sirens are no cause for alarm.

The testing comes two days after tornadoes ripped across the state, killing five and injuring dozens.

Authorities said that the only death in the Little Rock metro area was in North Little Rock as of Sunday.