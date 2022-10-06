RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – As the state of Florida continues to deal with the devastation left behind by hurricane Ian, one city in the natural state is working to help.

The city of Russellville along with the Rotary Club, Lions Club and Kiwanis Club are teaming up to fill a semi-truck full of supplies to take to Florida. They are asking for canned goods, water, personal care items and more.

“They really need the help and they need it now and that’s why we started this as soon as we could pull it together to try and get some supplies out there,” Mayor Richard Harris said.

Rotary Club President, Leo Cantu, said it was heartbreaking seeing all the damage caused by the hurricane and he knew they needed to do something.

“Our slogan is I love Russellville,” Cantu said. “We want to show the love not only to Russellville but to others and so that’s something that I can tell you is a match of who we are as a city and a match of who we are as a group.”

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items to the Hughes Center on East Parkway Drive. They will be taking donations Monday through Friday this week and next from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.