SEARCY, Ark. – Officials in Searcy officially held the grand opening for a new set of pickleball and tennis courts in Berryhill Park Friday.

The Courts at Berryhill consists of six tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, as well as restrooms, concession building and picnic tables.

During the event there was a ribbon cutting, face painting, bounce houses, door prize drawings, bounce houses, a food truck as well as movies in the park.

The Courts at Berryhill Park is located at 501 Davis Drive and the park also features a playground, 2 pavilions, a sand volleyball court and a lighted walking trail.

For more information, visit CityOfSearcy.org.