City Reminds Residents: Keep covered, Keep your distance while visiting public spaces

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – As restaurants and outdoor venues like the Little Rock Zoo move toward operating with increased capacity, the City of Little Rock wants to remind residents to Keep Covered and Keep Your Distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want people to remember as they are out enjoying public spaces, that the coronavirus is still a very real threat,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “We want to remind them that masks and face coverings make a difference and social distancing saves lives.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that social distancing leads to 33 percent fewer contacts and that masks protect those around the wearer from contracting coronavirus, which is easily spread through droplets expelled during sneezing, coughing, singing or even talking.

When visiting public spaces, residents should stay six feet away from others. When using a face covering, residents are reminded: