LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This International Women’s Day, City Year Little Rock is giving female members of the program strong role models to look up to.

Wednesday morning, the organization unveiled its Women’s Leadership Council: a mentorship program that pairs up women volunteers with community mentors.

Through guidance, training, and skill-building, these mentors will bring about a new generation of leaders in the central Arkansas region.

Executive Director Jennifer Cobb said this all came about after seeing how many women joined the program.

“We had a fabulously large group of young women who were serving with us, and we got the idea of launching a women’s leadership council,” Cobb said. “It would be a mentorship program to pair our female-identifying core members with strong women in the community because I firmly believe if you can see it, you can be it.”

Mentors include leaders in business, education, health care and more.

Cobb said she hopes this will be an annual program with a new class of mentors and mentees each year.