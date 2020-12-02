Clarkridge Man arrested for 1st-degree Domestic Battery

CLARKRIDGE, Ark.- A man is in custody in Baxter County after deputies responded to a call concerning a woman who had been shot at a home on Somer View Drive in Clarkridge.
When deputies arrived they found the suspect, 35-year-old Anthony Wayne Thurman, laying face down on the ground and placed in custody without incident. The victim was located and had injuries consistent with a gunshot blast.
The victim told investigators that she and the suspect lived together, and in the midst of an argument, he shot her with a shotgun outside. The 34-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her wounds.
After learning that the suspect was a convicted felon, investigators obtained a search warrant and were able to locate a gun safe where several firearms and ammunition, including a 12-gauge shotgun, were found.
Thurman was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center and charged with first-degree domestic battery and felon in possession of a firearm.
He is currently being held on a $75,000 bond pending his appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court on Thursday.
LATEST POSTS: