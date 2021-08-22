Classic cars descend on West Little Rock for A-State Corvette Association show

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you were in West Little Rock this afternoon you may have noticed a number of beautiful cars in the area.

The A-State Corvette Association gathered car buffs for their annual benefit car show at Bale Chevrolet on Chenal Parkway. Approximately 100 classic Corvettes were on hand along with mint-condition classics of all models and ages.

Trophies were presented to the standouts.

“we do this annually but we do a lotta lotta other things for the community, we do a toy drive and we’re just very very active in the community doing different things,” Michael Hall of the A-State Corvette Association said.

Portions of the process will be given to the Dorcas House here in a Little Rock, the remaining portion will go toward the A-State Corvette Association’s annual Christmas toy drive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories