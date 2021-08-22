Classic cars descend on West Little Rock for A-State Corvette Association show

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you were in West Little Rock this afternoon you may have noticed a number of beautiful cars in the area.

The A-State Corvette Association gathered car buffs for their annual benefit car show at Bale Chevrolet on Chenal Parkway. Approximately 100 classic Corvettes were on hand along with mint-condition classics of all models and ages.

Trophies were presented to the standouts.

“we do this annually but we do a lotta lotta other things for the community, we do a toy drive and we’re just very very active in the community doing different things,” Michael Hall of the A-State Corvette Association said.

Portions of the process will be given to the Dorcas House here in a Little Rock, the remaining portion will go toward the A-State Corvette Association’s annual Christmas toy drive.