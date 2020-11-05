Clay County man sentenced for raping a child

CLAY COUNTY, Ark.- A Clay County man has pleaded guilty to raping a child, and will now spend 10 years in prison.
Charles D. Crow (46) has been sentenced to 120 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, by Judge David Goodson, after Crow entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of rape.
The victim was a minor, according to court documents. The crime happened in August of 2018.
The judge also ordered Crow to court costs and fees. He will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from the ADC.
